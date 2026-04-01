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Netflix will have two games on Christmas, and Fox will have the other

  
Published March 31, 2026 09:46 PM

With Christmas landing on a Friday in 2026, the NFL plans to fill everyone’s stockings with football.

There will be three games that day. Via Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports, two of them will be streamed by Netflix. The third will be televised by Fox.

The NFL’s owners voted on Friday to exempt Friday games from the limitation on two “short-week” games per team per year. This means that one or more of the six teams that will play on Christmas (after playing on Sunday, December 20) can otherwise have at least two Sunday-to-Thursday turnarounds.

In recent years, the NFL has made a full embrace of Christmas football. Even after claiming that games wouldn’t be played when December 25 lands on a Tuesday or Wednesday, the league reversed course, playing two games in 2024, when Christmas landed on a Wednesday.

This year, the league also will likely play one or more games on Saturday, December 26, and on Thursday, December 24. It sets up a full, five-day run of games, from Thursday through Monday.