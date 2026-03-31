Ian Cunningham doesn’t rule out trading Kyle Pitts

The Falcons placed the franchise tag on tight end Kyle Pitts. However, they have not ruled out trading Pitts if the right offer comes along.

“It’s my job as the General Manager to do what’s best for the organization,” Ian Cunningham said, via Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “Kyle is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

Pitts will make $15 million under the tag in 2026 if he isn’t signed to a long-term deal.

He finished second among tight ends in receptions (88) and receiving yards (928) last season, trailing only Arizona’s Trey McBride. Pitts added a career-high five touchdown catches, while earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Pitts, 25, has 284 receptions for 3,579 yards and 15 touchdowns in five seasons after the Falcons made him the fourth overall pick.

If Pitts remains with the team, head coach Kevin Stefanski could use multiple tight end sets with Pitts, Austin Hooper and Charlie Woerner.

“We certainly want to be a team that goes in and out of different personnel groupings,” Stefanski said. “The spring and summer will allow us to see what our best group is and what we want to lean into.”