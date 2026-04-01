Roger Goodell: No evidence to justify action against Steve Tisch

When Commissioner Roger Goodell last spoke to reporters, he addressed the then-recent disclosure of an email relationship between Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Jeffrey Epstein. Said Goodell at the time, “Let’s get the facts first.”

On Tuesday, Goodell was asked by reporters whether there’s an update on the situation, and specifically whether the league has found cause to take action under the Personal Conduct Policy.

“There hasn’t been,” Goodell responded. “As we said, we’re going to follow the facts. We have been doing that. We’ve been very focused on making sure we know everything that’s out there. We’ve engaged with others to make sure we have that information. As you know, the Tisch family also made some family changes. Steve, and John, and Laurie actually did some transactions as part of their estate planning and are no longer owners. But we have not found anything that’s a violation at this stage.”

Steve Tisch reportedly will remain the chairman of the Giants board, so he’s not completely out of the organization. And there continues to be more than enough evidence to justify a full investigation regarding his relationship with Epstein — and the liaisons it spawned.

With Steve Tisch surrendering his interest in the team, the league has an easy way to justify inaction. It’s still fair to wonder whether the NFL applies a double standard when it comes to owners and everyone else, especially players.