Roger Goodell on Steve Tisch’s emails with Jeffrey Epstein: “Let’s get the facts first”

Commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference included a pair of questions regarding the recent revelation that Giants co-owner Steve Tisch exchanged multiple emails with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I would say that absolutely, you know, we are going to look at all the facts,” Goodell said. “We’re going to look at the context of those, we’re going to try to understand that. And we’ll look at how that falls under the [Personal Conduct] Policy, but I think we take one step at a time. Let’s get the facts first.”

Goodell added that it would be premature to discuss at this point whether Tisch could be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Later, Goodell was asked whether he’s concerned that other owners could be implicated by future disclosures of the so-called Epstein files.

“I don’t even know the status of all the release,” Goodell said. “I know that three million documents came out late this week. So, listen, we’ll continue to follow any of the facts that come up, and we’ll determine whether we open an investigation or not based on those facts.”

The overriding question is whether facts can be developed, by the NFL’s inherently limited investigative powers. It can require only league and team employees to cooperate. If people not connected to the league or any of the franchises may have relevant information, the NFL cannot force them to cooperate.

Regardless, it’s a problem for the league. Goodell essentially acknowledged that, when asked whether he’s concerned, given the scope of story, how it reflects on the league.

“Sure, but that’s why we have a personal conduct policy and that’s why we’ll look into the facts,” Goodell said.

So, yes, they’ll look into the facts. How effective or zealous or informative that will be remains to be seen.