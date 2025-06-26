Justin Tucker suspended for first 10 weeks of the 2025 season

The NFL has suspended free agent kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, the league announced Thursday.

The Ravens cut Tucker on May 5, designating him as a post-June 1 release for cap reasons.

Sixteen massage therapists from eight high-end Baltimore-area spas have accused Tucker of sexual misconduct. All of the alleged misconduct reportedly occurred between 2012-16.

Tucker has denied all allegations, and he has described the Baltimore Banner‘s reporting as “desperate tabloid fodder.”

With the length of Tucker’s suspension now known, Tucker could seek to find work late this season when he’s reinstated.

Tucker, though, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career. He missed 10 total kicks in 2024, with his 73.3 conversion rate on field goals ranking 31st in the NFL.

Tucker, 35, was on a Hall of Fame trajectory with seven Pro Bowls and a 90.2 conversion rate on his field goal attempts in his first 12 seasons. He holds the NFL record for the longest field goal, kicking a 66-yard game-winner in 2021.

Tucker signed a four-year, $22 million contract extension in August 2022, making him the league’s highest-paid kicker at the time.