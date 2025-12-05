Report: Lions fear Brian Branch has an Achilles injury

Lions safety Brian Branch left Thursday night’s win over the Cowboys with an injury that may bring his season to an end.

NFL Media reports that Branch is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury. He is having more tests on Friday before a final diagnosis about the extent of the injury will be determined, but a tear would lead to surgery and a long rehab for Branch.

The Lions have been without safety Kerby Joseph for most of the season due to a knee injury and cornerback Terrion Arnold is out for the rest of the year with a shoulder injury, so losing Branch would be another unfortunate development for a team coming off of a big win.

Branch has 75 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.