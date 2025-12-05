 Skip navigation
Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson will spend Sunday with competing networks

  
Published December 5, 2025 10:04 AM

Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson are teammates. On Sunday, they’ll be working a mutual enemies.

Winston will appear on the Fox pregame shows. Wilson will spend the day with CBS.

Neither is playing that day, since the Giants are off. Neither would be playing that day, if the Giants were on. (Unless, of course, starter Jaxson Dart had gotten injured. Which is a more than hypothetical possibility, given his style of play.)

For Winston, the No. 2 quarterback with the Giants, it’s a renewal of his star turn with Fox during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. For Wilson, the No. 3 quarterback, the invitation comes six days after the first healthy scratch of his 13-year career.

If both are angling for a post-career broadcasting job, Wilson likely will get a head start. Chances are that, unless he’s willing to receive the minimum or close to it and to hold a proverbial clipboard far more often than not, there won’t be a roster spot in 2026. Winston, in contrast, remains a viable option — and could eventually be traded to a team that wants a veteran starter, with possibilities including the Vikings.

At Fox, our guess is that they’ll have Winston do a raucous and entertaining pregame speech for the on-air crew at the outset of the show. At CBS, maybe they’ll have Wilson come up with a two-word slogan.

Or maybe four.

“Let’s murder . . . she wrote.”