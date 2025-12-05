 Skip navigation
UAB hires Alex Mortensen as non-interim coach

  
Published December 5, 2025 09:40 AM

Alex Mortensen, the son of legendary NFL insider Chris Mortensen, made the most of his chance as the interim coach at UAB.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, Mortensen has been named the non-interim coach.

He got the job after the Blazers fired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. Under Mortensen, UAB upset then-No. 22 Memphis as a 24-point underdog.

Mortensen won two of six games, including a season-ending 31-24 win at Tulsa.

He’d been hired as offensive coordinator in 2023. The UAB interim assignment was his first head-coaching position.