Chiefs request extension of deadline for stadium deal in Kansas

The Chiefs have leverage. And they’re using it.

With both Missouri and Kansas offering stadium deals, the Chiefs want more time to decide whether to proceed with a new domed stadium in Kansas.

Via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council plans to consider extending the deadline during a July 7 meeting. In a letter released by the KLLC on Thursday, Chiefs president Mark Donovan requested an extension of the June 30 deadline.

“We believe the foundation is in place for something truly historic — not only for our team but for the future of the state’s economy and national profile,” Donovan wrote.

So, yes, the Chiefs are creating the impression that they’re seriously considering their options in Kansas. Which, whether they intend it or not, will potentially get them a better package from Missouri.

The two states provide very different options for the Chiefs. In Missouri, the Chiefs would have a $1.15 billion renovation of Arrowhead Stadium. In Kansas, the Chiefs would have a $3 billion domed stadium.

The domed stadium carries another potential benefit. A Kansas City Super Bowl.

Could that make the difference? Time will tell.