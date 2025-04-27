 Skip navigation
Shedeur Sanders: “I know I’m going to fit in perfectly” in Cleveland

  
Published April 27, 2025 07:00 AM

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders says he thinks he landed in the right place, even if it took longer than he expected.

Sanders, selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, says he liked the Browns when he visited with them before the draft and still likes them now.

“I know I’m going to fit in perfectly,” Sanders said. “It’s first getting in, showing the respect to the vets, showing I’m ready to work, show the coaches and have them understand I’m here ready to work, so they can actually understand the real me. That’s what I’m truly thankful to have, is the opportunity for people to see the real me and not see stuff that could be true, or not. That’s what I’m most excited about being in the building.”

Sanders landed in a place where he’s no sure thing to even make the roster, given that he’ll likely open training camp fourth on the depth behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. (Deshaun Watson is also on the roster but currently rehabbing an Achilles injury.) But he says he’s willing to do whatever it takes to earn a roster spot.