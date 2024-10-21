Amari Cooper: Just another day at the wide receiver position

After Sunday’s win over the Titans, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that wide receiver Amari Cooper was working overtime to learn the team’s offense after being acquired in a trade with the Browns last week and that work paid off on the field.

Cooper caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown to help his new team pick up a 34-10 win. That production came on 19 snaps and Cooper said that his focus on getting a portion of the scheme under his belt made it feel like a normal game.

“The plays that were for me I was 100 percent comfortable with. I went over them a lot. It was just another day at the office at the wide receiver position,” Cooper said, via the team’s website.

The Bills have won two straight games and the prospect of Cooper mastering more of the offense will lead to thoughts of an extended winning streak for a team that’s already in comfortable control of the AFC East.