A second person has been charged with murder of reporter during Super Bowl week

Another suspect has been charged with killing a Kansas City-based reporter during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Via the Associated Press, Louisiana authorities announced on Monday that Rickey White, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 27-year-old Adan Manzano, a reporter and anchor for Telemundo.

White is the alleged accomplice of 48-year-old Danette Colbert, who was charged in March. That same month, White was arrested in Florida on robbery and fraud charges related to Manzano’s murder. White was then extradited to Louisiana.

Attorney Kevin Boshea, who represents White, told the AP that he has not been informed of the murder charge.

“I don’t think he’s guilty of the other crimes, so how can he be guilty of murder?” Boshea said.

An autopsy revealed that Manzano died while face down in a pillow, after ingesting alcohol and Xanax. Surveillance video showed Manzano and Colbert entering Manzano’s hotel room on the day he died. Colbert left an hour later. Police say she then used Manzano’s credit cards to make purchases in the area.

As noted by the AP, Louisiana law defines second-degree murder as, in part, distributing drugs that cause death or committing certain crimes, like robbery, that result in death.

Authorities said that Manzano had no prescription for Xanax, and that Xanax was found at Colbert’s home.

The murder charge against White could potentially result in a plea deal in exchange for testimony that would be used to convict Colbert. Or, if the evidence is deemed to be strong enough, prosecutors could try to get a murder conviction of both defendants.