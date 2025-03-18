Murder charges are filed in connection with death of reporter during Super Bowl week

Murder charges have been filed in connection with the death of a Kansas City-based reporter during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

Via the Associated Press, 48-year-old Danette Colbert is accused of second-degree murder. The victim was Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter and anchor for Telemundo.

Colbert was arrested last month, charged with allegedly stealing Manzano’s cellphone and bank cards. She has remained in custody since then. The murder charge was added today. A suspected accomplice has been arrested in Florida, on charges of theft and fraud.

The Jefferson Parish coroner told reporters the autopsy found that Manzano died of “positional asphyxia.” He was face down on a pillow and unable to breathe after ingesting alcohol and Xanax.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley recognized that there is and will be no direct evidence to prove that Colbert killed Manzano.

“Look, there’s a lot of pieces in this puzzle,” Conley said. “We recognize it’s going to be a circumstantial case.”

The argument apparently will be that Colbert drugged Manzano so that she could rob him, and that he died as a result of the drugging. Whatever the eventual charges that get to a jury, it will not be easy to prove responsibility for Manzano’s death beyond a reasonable doubt.

The key could be the accomplice. If a deal is offered, the accomplice could supply the evidence necessary to show that Colbert is responsible for Manzano’s death, either as second-degree murder or a lesser charge like manslaughter.