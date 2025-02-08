Woman arrested for theft in connection with reporter’s death in New Orleans

Adan Manzano, an anchor and reporter for Telemundo in Kansas City, died this week under suspicious circumstances in his New Orleans-area hotel room while in town to cover the Super Bowl. He was 27 years old. No one has been charged with his death, but a woman with a history of drugging men and stealing from them has been arrested for using his credit cards.

Police arrested Louisiana resident Danette Colbert and charged her with four felonies connected to using Manzano’s credit cards, according to the Associated Press.

Security camera footage showed Colbert and Manzano going into his hotel room together at 5 a.m. on the day he died, and showed Colbert leaving without Manzano about an hour later. Manzano was found dead in his room later that day.

Police say Colbert used Manzano’s credit cards at several stores, and that when they searched Colbert’s home they found Manzano’s credit cards and phone, as well as narcotics.

Police say Colbert was a “career criminal” who had participated in many “fraud schemes.” On two separate occasions in 2022, Colbert was arrested on felony charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in a felony crime in connection with accusations that she drugged men in their hotel rooms and stole from them. On both occasions charges were dropped when the men said they did not want to testify. In another case, Colbert was convicted of theft and fraud charges.

Manzano’s autopsy and toxicology results have not yet come back and authorities say they will wait to see whether the coroner rules his death a homicide.

Manzano’s wife died last year in a car accident. He had a 2-year-old daughter.