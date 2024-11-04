 Skip navigation
Cardinals trade for OLB Baron Browning

  
Published November 4, 2024 02:25 PM

The Cardinals are adding some defensive help.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Arizona is trading for Denver edge rusher Baron Browning.

The Broncos will receive a sixth-round pick in exchange for Browning.

A third-round pick in 2021, Browning has registered 9.5 career sacks. He’s appeared in five games with two starts so far this season, recording seven total tackles with one for loss.

Last season, Browning picked up 4.5 sacks in 10 games.

Browning was one of a few players flagged with potential to be traded before the Nov. 5 deadline.

The Cardinals will host the Jets in Week 10.