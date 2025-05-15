Art Rooney confirms new throwbacks, second helmet for Steelers

It’s still not clear whether the Steelers will be getting a new quarterback. It is clear that they’ll be getting a new look or two in 2025.

Owner Art Rooney II has confirmed that the Steelers will have a new throwback uniform, along with a new second helmet. Via Steelers.com, Rooney said the outfit will debut in prime time.

“We are going to have a new throwback uniform this year, and with a new helmet to go with it,” Rooney said. “We’re planning to wear our new throwbacks for the Packers game on Sunday night, Oct. 26. It’ll be fun to wear our throwbacks against one of the older franchises in the league — that just seems to be appropriate.”

In the past, the Steelers have worn a yellow helmet. The alternate helmets for the Steelers and four other teams are reportedly due to be unveiled this summer.

It seems appropriate for Rodgers to wear a yellow helmet in his first ever game against the Packers, for whom he wore a yellow helmet for years.

Rooney also said the team’s Color Rush uniform is expected to be worn during the Monday night home game against the Dolphins, on December 15. It also would be fitting for the late season visit from the Dolphins to find a way to properly commemorate this unforgettable moment from a Monday night game played 18 years ago.