nbc_pft_lions_250515.jpg
Lions have ‘scary’ early stretch in 2025
nbc_pft_bengals_250515.jpg
2025 is Bengals’ chance to finally start hot
nbc_pft_ravens_250515.jpg
Ravens have a ‘gauntlet’ to open the 2025 season

Missouri Senate adjourns without Chiefs stadium bill passing

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:20 AM

The clock ran out on the eleventh-hour effort to fund the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

Via Matt Evans of KMBC-TV, the Missouri Senate ended its annual session on Wednesday without taking action on a bill to fund the renovation of the Chiefs’ home venue — and to build a new stadium for baseball’s Royals.

The House of Representatives passed a stadium funding bill earlier in the week. The plan would pay for up to half of the costs for the projects through state-issued bonds.

The measure stalled in the Senate. A special session is possible.

Unless Missouri comes up with something, the Chiefs (and Royals) likely will cross the border to Kansas. The Chiefs’ current lease expires after the 2030 season.

Last year, Jackson County, Missouri voters overwhelmingly rejected the extension of an existing sales tax to pay for a renovated Chiefs stadium and a new Royals park.

It’s the most conspicuous current disconnect between the will of the people and the agenda of the elected officials. They claim to represent the voters. When it comes to paying for stadiums, they typically ignore what the people want.