Matthew Stafford: I’ve been lucky with receivers and Davante Adams fits right in

The Rams made a couple of big changes to their receiver room to kick off the offseason.

Cooper Kupp was released and quarterback Matthew Stafford said on NFL Network Wednesday that “it’s tough when you’ve played with a guy and had as much success as we’ve had together and then move on.” Any sadness about the move was softened when Davante Adams signed with the team as a free agent to give the team another strong complement to Puka Nacua in the passing game.

Stafford said that Adams “fits right in” with the list of talented players that he’s been able to play with over the course of his career.

“That’s the kind of guys since I’ve been here in L.A. we’ve had, I’ve been lucky enough to throw to a bunch of guys that take the game seriously, love going out and competing and trying to find a way to get better,” Stafford said. “He’s no different, and we’re definitely excited to have him and I know for me as a quarterback I feel lucky for all the guys I’ve been able to throw to, and he’s definitely up there.”

Stafford and Adams will keep working for the next few months before unveiling their partnership at home against the Texans in Week One.