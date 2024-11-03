 Skip navigation
Azeez Ojulari, Baron Browning also could be on the move

  
Published November 3, 2024 03:17 PM

Prior to the trade deadline, several receivers changed teams. In the final hours of the 2024 trading period, there could be a flurry of pass rushers on the move.

Beyond Za’Darius Smith, who currently is expected to be traded to the Lions, a couple of other pass rushers could end up changing teams, too.

Keep an eye on Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari and Broncos linebacker Baron Browning.

Both were draft picks in 2021. Both are in the final year of their contracts.

Both could end up with new teams by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.