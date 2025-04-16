Betting odds link Missouri OT Armand Membou to Jets at No. 7

Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou is heading to the Jets with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are to be believed.

Membou is a -115 favorite to go with the seventh pick at DraftKings. The Jets own that pick, although they could still trade it.

The 6-foot-4, 332-pound Membou was a three-year starter at Missouri, and at 21 years old is viewed as a player who still has room to develop.

Based on the betting odds, the first six picks in the draft will be Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Those are the players slated to be off the board when the Jets pick at No. 7.

If Membou isn’t the Jets’ pick, the player with the next-shortest odds is Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at +280.