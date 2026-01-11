Davis Mills did not travel with Texans, questionable for Monday for personal reasons

The Texans may not have backup quarterback Davis Mills available for Monday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Mills did not travel with the team on Sunday and the Texans call him questionable for Monday for personal reasons.

Sixth-round pick Graham Mertz is the other option to back up C.J. Stroud. Mertz did not see any action in the regular season.

Mills started three games while Stroud was sidelined by a concussion. The Texans won all three games and Mills went 69-of-116 for 719 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

The Texans also announced that cornerback Ajani Carter will not be activated from injured reserve for Monday’s game.