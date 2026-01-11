Nick Sirianni tries to become seventh coach to win his first six home playoff games

On Sunday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will work his sixth career playoff game at home. With a win, he’ll be 6-0.

Via NBC Sports research, that would make him the seventh coach in NFL history to win his first six home playoff games.

The others are Bill Belichick, Marv Levy, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, and Paul Brown.

That’s an impressive group, to say the least. And Sirianni, unlike Levy, Shanahan, and Brown, has won a Super Bowl.

It won’t be easy. The 49ers have weathered a storm of injuries to become a true contender in 2025. And San Francisco hasn’t lost their playoff opener since the 2001 wild-card round at Green Bay.