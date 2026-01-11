 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Sirianni tries to become seventh coach to win his first six home playoff games

  
Published January 11, 2026 01:37 PM

On Sunday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will work his sixth career playoff game at home. With a win, he’ll be 6-0.

Via NBC Sports research, that would make him the seventh coach in NFL history to win his first six home playoff games.

The others are Bill Belichick, Marv Levy, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan, and Paul Brown.

That’s an impressive group, to say the least. And Sirianni, unlike Levy, Shanahan, and Brown, has won a Super Bowl.

It won’t be easy. The 49ers have weathered a storm of injuries to become a true contender in 2025. And San Francisco hasn’t lost their playoff opener since the 2001 wild-card round at Green Bay.