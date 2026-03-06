 Skip navigation
Tommy DeVito agrees to two-year deal with Patriots

  
Published March 6, 2026 12:13 PM

The Patriots will be keeping one of their reserve quarterbacks for 2026.

Tommy DeVito has agreed to re-sign with New England on a two-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter notes the contract is worth $7.4 million with $2 million guaranteed.

DeVito, 27, was New England’s third quarterback in 2025 behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs. He did not appear in a game.

DeVito does have experience from the previous two seasons with the Giants, having appeared in 12 games with eight starts. He’s completed 65.3 percent of his career passes for 1,358 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.