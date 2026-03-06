 Skip navigation
Cardinals add Teryl Austin as senior assistant

  
Published March 6, 2026 11:09 AM

The Cardinals are adding an experienced coach to their staff.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Arizona is hiring Teryl Austin as a senior assistant.

Austin, 61, had been with the Steelers since 2019. He joined the club as senior defensive assistant and secondary coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022.

He was not retained under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

This will be Austin’s second stint with the Cardinals, as he served as the club’s defensive backs coach from 2007-2009. He has also served as defensive coordinator for the Lions (2014-2017) and Bengals (2018).