Jake Moody agrees to one-year deal with Commanders

  
Published March 6, 2026 12:00 PM

Word emerged earlier this week that the Commanders were not planning to place a restricted free agent tender on kicker Jake Moody, which would have made him an unrestricted free agent next week.

But now, Moody isn’t going anywhere.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Moody has agreed to a one-year deal to return to Washington for 2026.

Moody, a 49ers’ third-round pick in 2023, ended the 2025 season with Washington. Appearing in six games for the club, Moody connected on 10-of-11 field goals and 10-of-11 extra points.

San Francisco waived Moody after he missed a pair of field goals in Week 1. He kicked in two games for Chicago before making his way to Washington late in the year.

In his 40 career games, Moody has made 78.0 percent of his field goal attempts and 97.3 percent of his extra points.