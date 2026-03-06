 Skip navigation
Dolphins set to release Alec Ingold, Jason Sanders

  
Published March 6, 2026 12:48 PM

The Dolphins are set to part ways with two more veteran members of the roster.

NFL Media reports that the team will release fullback Alec Ingold and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are expected to release kicker Jason Sanders.

Ingold was set to have a salary of $3.55 million this year with a cap hit of more than $5 million. The Dolphins will realize over $3 million in cap space by parting ways with their fullback from the last four seasons.

Sanders and the Dolphins were reportedly trying to work out a new contract, but cutting him will provide nearly $4 million in savings.

The Dolphins have also parted ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and offensive lineman James Daniels. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also expected to be out as the Dolphins remake their roster under new head coach Jeff Hafley and General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan.