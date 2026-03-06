 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tua_260306.jpg
Do teams still view Tua as viable starter?
nbc_pft_bears_wr_moore_260306.jpg
Will Brady be able to get the best out of Moore?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260306.jpg
Pierce could be a strong fit with Chiefs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Other PFT Content

Raiders to release Geno Smith

  
Published March 6, 2026 11:20 AM

Geno Smith will be one and done with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is set to release Smith at the start of the new league year next week, barring the club finding a trade partner.

The move will save the Raiders $8 million against the cap with $18.5 million in dead money.

It also clears the deck for Las Vegas to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft next month, with Mendoza immediately stepping in as QB1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that the club has been “aggressively” shopping Smith over the past few days.

The Raiders acquired Smith from the Seahawks a year ago, reuniting him with former head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas also signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension in early April.

But things did not work out for Smith, Carroll, or the Raiders at large in 2025. Smith finished the season having completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions in 15 games.

Smith, 35, could be a solid option for a team in need of a bridge starter this offseason. He did lead the Seahawks to 27 wins and one postseason appearance as the club’s starting quarterback from 2022-2024.