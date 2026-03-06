Raiders to release Geno Smith

Geno Smith will be one and done with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is set to release Smith at the start of the new league year next week, barring the club finding a trade partner.

The move will save the Raiders $8 million against the cap with $18.5 million in dead money.

It also clears the deck for Las Vegas to select Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the 2026 draft next month, with Mendoza immediately stepping in as QB1.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that the club has been “aggressively” shopping Smith over the past few days.

The Raiders acquired Smith from the Seahawks a year ago, reuniting him with former head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas also signed Smith to a two-year, $75 million extension in early April.

But things did not work out for Smith, Carroll, or the Raiders at large in 2025. Smith finished the season having completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions in 15 games.

Smith, 35, could be a solid option for a team in need of a bridge starter this offseason. He did lead the Seahawks to 27 wins and one postseason appearance as the club’s starting quarterback from 2022-2024.