Josh Allen takes a beating, runs for a touchdown to give Bills lead

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having a good game today in Jacksonville, but he’s taking a beating in the process.

Allen had already been checked and cleared for a concussion when he led the Bills on a 10-play, 92-yard drive that ended with Allen himself running for a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. On that drive, Allen hit his throwing hand on a teammate’s helmet, and he appeared to injure his knee on the touchdown run.

But Allen went into the medical tent only briefly before he emerged looking ready to go.

Late in the second quarter, Allen is 11-for-12 for 110 yards, plus 12 yards and a touchdown running, as the Bills lead 10-7.