Panthers sitting in ‘sweet spot’ with No. 8 pick
Why Hunter ultimately should prioritize WR
Ravens express concerns about a two-way player

Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
James Bradberry to visit Bills on Wednesday

  
Published April 16, 2025 08:16 AM

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry is in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bradberry is paying a visit to the Bills facility as he looks for a place to play in 2025. Bradberry was released by the Eagles earlier this year.

Bradberry missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his Achilles last summer. He started 37 games over his first two seasons in Philly and was named a second-team All-Pro after the 2022 campaign.

Bradberry played two years for the Giants before moving on to Philadelphia and he opened his career as a 2016 second-round pick in Carolina. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane were both in the Panthers organization at the time.

Bradberry has played in 125 regular season games across all three stops and has 478 tackles, 19 interceptions, three sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.