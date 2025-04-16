James Bradberry to visit Bills on Wednesday

Veteran cornerback James Bradberry is in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bradberry is paying a visit to the Bills facility as he looks for a place to play in 2025. Bradberry was released by the Eagles earlier this year.

Bradberry missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his Achilles last summer. He started 37 games over his first two seasons in Philly and was named a second-team All-Pro after the 2022 campaign.

Bradberry played two years for the Giants before moving on to Philadelphia and he opened his career as a 2016 second-round pick in Carolina. Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane were both in the Panthers organization at the time.

Bradberry has played in 125 regular season games across all three stops and has 478 tackles, 19 interceptions, three sacks, four forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for his career.