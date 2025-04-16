 Skip navigation
Report: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston will attend the draft in Green Bay

  
Published April 15, 2025 10:12 PM

On Monday, the NFL announced 17 prospects who are attending the draft in Green Bay. On Tuesday, the number went to 18.

Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston has accepted an invite to attend in person, Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hairston is projected as a first-round pick.

His top-30 visits included the Bills, Broncos, Commanders, Eagles, Falcons, Lions and Raiders.

Hairston started for the Wildcats the past two seasons. He made second-team All-SEC in 2023 after leading the conference in interceptions with five, including two pick-sixes. But he missed five games with a shoulder injury in 2024 when he had 19 tackles, a sack and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.