Chris Grier: Zach Wilson was “the right fit and right choice” to back up Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins desperately need a competent backup to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. One who can run the offense the way Tua does, when Tua can’t. In recent years, they obviously have lacked that kind of player.

They think they have one now in Zach Wilson.

On Tuesday, G.M. Chris Grier explained why they opted for Wilson in lieu of a more experienced option.

“I think as we were all going through it and we spent a lot of time on that with Mike [McDaniel] and the offensive coaches and the scouts, and we just felt like Zach had a lot of potential and a lot of talent, and I know you could go the veteran route with someone more proven,” Grier told reporters. “Zach has won a few games. I know everyone is going to say his record and stuff, but I think for us in dealing with it and getting to know him, talking once he signed and getting to know him and going through it and going back to the relationships people had with him prior to the draft when he came out. We just felt that in talking to him and some veterans that he was the right fit and right choice for us because we do think that his skill set really fits what our offense does.”

Wilson has a 12-21 record in 33 starts with the Jets. But it was the Jets. The team that derailed the early careers of Geno Smith and Sam Darnold.

Four years ago, Wilson was a top-two pick — owner Woody Johnson’s revisionist history notwithstanding. And he has the skill set to run the Miami offense the same way Tua does.

That’s exactly what they have to have. Someone who can do the things Tua does, if/when Tua is injured. What other veteran who was available this year has that kind of athleticism and mobility? Maybe Carson Wentz, Marcus Mariota, or Taylor Heinicke. Those options would have been criticized as much, if not more, than Wilson.

Ideally, the Dolphins won’t need Wilson to play. Given Tua’s history (he has missed 10 games in the last three seasons), they need to have someone who can help them win games if/when Tua isn’t able to play.

They need it more than ever this year, because it feels as if the heat is rising for the current Miami regime.