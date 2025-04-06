While discussing QBs from 2021 draft, Woody Johnson forgets Zach Wilson

Jets owner Woody Johnson’s most interesting comments from the recent league meetings related to his reaction to getting an “F” in the latest NFLPA report card.

He also gets an “F” when it comes to recent NFL and Jets history.

While discussing the recent addition of quarterback Justin Fields, the eleventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, Johnson forgot about the quarterback his own team drafted nine spots earlier.

“I think Justin Fields is going to be a total winner for us,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I’ve been impressed with him since his college days -- it was [Fields] or Trevor Lawrence -- and I think he’s going to be really good.”

But the Jets could have had Fields at No. 2. They instead took Zach Wilson, a quarterback whom Johnson didn’t even mention.

It’s unclear why Johnson failed to name Wilson, who is now with the Dolphins. It is clear that the omission creates the impression Johnson wasn’t a fan of picking Wilson.

And he has some degree of cover in this regard. Four years ago, Woody was just returning from his stint as the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom. His lapse could be less of a bizarre accident and more of a subtle indication that he never wanted Wilson in the first place.

If so, it’s a slap at former G.M. Joe Douglas. It’s also a low-key rebuke of Johnson’s brother, Christopher, who was running the show when the cement solidified around the selection of Wilson.

But here’s the reality. Lawrence and Wilson were the consensus top two picks in 2021. When the 49ers traded up to No. 3 in late March, the entire conversation about their potential selection was premised on the widely-accepted notion that Lawrence and Wilson (or Wilson and Lawrence) would be the first two picks.

The Jets didn’t reach to take him. Picking Fields or anyone but Wilson would have been the shocking move.

Besides, Johnson returned to his post weeks before the 2021 draft. Given the extreme importance of picking a potential franchise quarterback, Johnson had a full and fair opportunity to make his views known.

So either he didn’t make his views known, which is a rough look. Or those weren’t his views at all, which is an even rougher look.