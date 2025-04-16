No. 5 pick will send message about who the Jaguars “are going to be moving forward”

The Jaguars have the chance to add a talented player with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft, but their selection will be about more than just upgrading the roster as they head into the 2025 season.

It will be the first pick and most significant move that the team makes since hiring head coach Liam Coen and General Manager James Gladstone earlier this year, so it will be seen by many as a signal of where they want the team to go during their time in Jacksonville. Gladstone said he agreed with that sentiment when the question came up during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Naturally that’s absolutely where your mind goes,” Gladstone said, via the team’s website. “We’ve had discussions on that subject a number of times. We feel good about the pot of players right now that we’re discussing, and that that would align with all the messages we would like to send to the locker room, to our fan base, to the greater football landscape about who the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be moving forward.”

Gladstone didn’t talk about who they might take with the fifth pick, but said the team is focused on players who are “intangibly rich” and that fits with someone who will be seen as a face of the franchise as well as a key on-field piece.