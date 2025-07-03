Sauce Gardner “looking forward to the challenge” of facing Aaron Rodgers

The NFL released its schedule for the 2025 season before Aaron Rodgers signed with the Steelers, but the choice for Pittsburgh’s Week 1 opponent seemed to account for the likelihood that Rodgers would be joining the AFC North team.

Rodgers spent the last two seasons with the Jets and the Steelers will be visiting MetLife Stadium to play his former team in the season opener. The Jets have hired a new coach and General Manager since Rodgers took his last snap with the club, but cornerback Sauce Gardner is still on the roster and he said on The Pat McAfee Show that he’s “looking forward to the challenge” of facing a player he learned a lot about the last two years.

Gardner knows that Rodgers learned a lot about him as well, so he said he’s been working to come up with some new tricks ahead of the September matchup.

“He might think he knows all the tendencies that I have, but this offseason has really been me trying not to give nothing away,” Gardner said. “I’ve been trying to work on literally everything because I already know I’m about to go against a wizard Week 1. I already know what time it is.”

The Jets’ coaching change means that Gardner’s tweaks won’t be the only changes Rodgers will have to adapt to if he’s going to start his Steelers tenure with a victory, but the corner’s play will be a big part of the plans for the AFC East team so the matchup will be one to watch in Week 1.