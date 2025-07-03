 Skip navigation
Levi’s Stadium debuts $200 million renovation

  
Published July 2, 2025 10:46 PM

It seems like Levi’s Stadium just opened. But it’s already old enough to be getting a $200 million renovation.

Per the S.F. Business Journal, via Sports Business Journal, the upgrades to the Santa Clara venue debuted on Wednesday, with the hosting of the Concafaf Gold Cup semifinal between Mexico and Honduras. It’ll be the first major sporting event since the changes to the venue.

Levi’s Stadium now has the largest outdoor 4K displays in the league. The facility also has new ribbon boards and upgraded lighting.

Part of the money also went to making the field meet FIFA’s standards, including new drainage and ventilation systems.

The renovations also will enhance the experience for Super Bowl LX, the second to be hosted there.