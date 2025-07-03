Jonnu Smith: I had aspirations of ending my career with Miami, it didn’t work out

Jonnu Smith had the best year of his career with the Dolphins in 2024, setting new personal single-season highs in receptions (88) and yards (884) — marks that also set franchise records for a tight end. He also tied a career-high with eight receiving touchdowns.

Smith’s season went so well that he had a desire to be with the club for the rest of his time in the NFL.

But when he and the club could not reach an agreement on a new deal, Miami instead traded him to Pittsburgh earlier this week.

In an appearance on former teammate Terron Armstead’s podcast, Smith noted that the way everything’s gone down since the end of the season has been somewhat of a surprise.

“I didn’t foresee this happening with how the season went for me individually,” Smith said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I had aspirations of ending my career in Miami, with it being home for me, my children, my family. But I understand the business side of it, and it didn’t work out. I’m grateful. I’ve got no ill feelings toward Miami and nobody in the organization.”

Smith, 29, had signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins in the 2024 offseason. But he had outplayed that base salary in his first season with the club, with his representation and Miami starting talks on a potential new deal right after the year ended.

“We started this conversation in January with Miami and, obviously, giving me the run-around, ‘We’ll [get] back to it,’ ” Smith said. “Obviously, they had some things they had to address, and I understand that. I was patient with them throughout the whole entire process, and eventually it came to a point in time where they told me that they just can’t do it and they weren’t economically in a position to pay me like a Pro Bowl tight end.”

So, the Dolphins traded him and Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers, where he’ll reunite with his former offensive coordinator with Tennessee and head coach with Atlanta, Arthur Smith.

“I’m in a situation where I’m appreciated,” Smith said. “You always want to be where you’re most valued and appreciated, and that’s the situation that I found myself in with Pittsburgh.”