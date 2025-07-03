 Skip navigation
DeAndre Hopkins thinks there was "a piece that's been missing" before he joined the Ravens

  
Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had played 12 NFL seasons for four different teams before joining the Ravens this offseason, and from the outside looking in, Hopkins saw something missing.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Hopkins told others in the Ravens facility that he might — or might not — be that missing piece.

“It seems like there’s been a piece that’s been missing,” Hopkins said. “I could be that addition. I could not be that addition.”

Whether Hopkins proves to be that missing piece will be determined largely by whether he can build a rapport with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He says he doesn’t know how long that will take.

“I don’t think it’s a [set] time frame,” Hopkins said. “A guy like Lamar, who’s a veteran quarterback, he’s played a lot of football. Myself, I play a lot of football. We see things differently, but I’ve had rookie quarterbacks that have taken longer. So, it differs.”

At 33 years old, Hopkins is on the down side of his career, but he might just be the missing piece for Jackson and the Ravens to get to the Super Bowl.