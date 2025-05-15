Jaguars get only one prime time game in Year Five of the Trevor Lawrence era

When the Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he was widely viewed as a future star. As he heads into his fifth NFL season, that hasn’t happened.

The NFL’s schedule makes that clear: The Jaguars got just one prime time game in 2025, as the NFL gives the best time slots to the teams that are the biggest draws — which often means the teams with the best quarterbacks. Lawrence just hasn’t caught on with NFL fans.

Despite the NFL’s surprising decision to put Lawrence on a graphic advertising the schedule release, he and the Jaguars do not generate big audiences like the other four players on the graphic, Jared Goff and the Lions, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and Josh Allen and the Bills.

Lawrence hasn’t exactly been a bust, but he hasn’t become the All-Pro that so many pegged him as from his freshman year at Clemson. Instead he’s just an OK quarterback on a team that was less than OK last year.

The Jaguars also added Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the draft, but that is also not enough to cross over with the common fan.

What the Jaguars need to do to become big TV draws is to win — something that won’t be easy in their one and only prime time game, Week Five against the Chiefs.