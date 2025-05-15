 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars get only one prime time game in Year Five of the Trevor Lawrence era

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:37 AM

When the Jaguars took quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he was widely viewed as a future star. As he heads into his fifth NFL season, that hasn’t happened.

The NFL’s schedule makes that clear: The Jaguars got just one prime time game in 2025, as the NFL gives the best time slots to the teams that are the biggest draws — which often means the teams with the best quarterbacks. Lawrence just hasn’t caught on with NFL fans.

Despite the NFL’s surprising decision to put Lawrence on a graphic advertising the schedule release, he and the Jaguars do not generate big audiences like the other four players on the graphic, Jared Goff and the Lions, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and Josh Allen and the Bills.

Lawrence hasn’t exactly been a bust, but he hasn’t become the All-Pro that so many pegged him as from his freshman year at Clemson. Instead he’s just an OK quarterback on a team that was less than OK last year.

The Jaguars also added Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the draft, but that is also not enough to cross over with the common fan.

What the Jaguars need to do to become big TV draws is to win — something that won’t be easy in their one and only prime time game, Week Five against the Chiefs.