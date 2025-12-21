Packers lead Bears 6-0 at halftime despite being without Jordan Love

Jordan Love left the game with 8:15 remaining in the first half. He did not return before the end of the half.

The Packers quarterback was undergoing a concussion check and is questionable to return.

The Packers, though, lead the Bears 6-0 on Saturday night.

Brandon McManus kicked field goals of 26 and 22 yards as the Packers are 0-for-3 in the red zone. They turned it over on downs after reaching the Chicago 7 and kicked field goals after stalling at the Chicago 8 and the Chicago 4.

The Packers outgained the Bears 178 to 126, but they lost Love on an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defensive lineman Austin Booker.

Love is 8-of-13 for 77 yards, and Malik Willis 1-of-3 for 6 yards. Willis, though, completed the second scoring drive. Romeo Doubs has four catches for 51 yards, and Emanuel Wilson has 38 yards on six carries.

The Bears reached the Green Bay 4 on their first drive, facing a fourth-and-1. Drew Dalman’s snap went over the head of running back Kyle Monangai, who was taking the direct snap out of the wildcat. Monangai recovered it at the 22 as the Bears turned it over on downs.

They reached the Green Bay 45 on each of their last two drives of the half.

Caleb Williams is 5-of-9 for 65 yards with Olamide Zaccheaus catching two for 33. Monangai has five carries for 24 yards.

Fox reported that the heaters on the Packers’ sideline are inoperable.