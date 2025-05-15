 Skip navigation
Chiefs have most primetime games, followed by Cowboys

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:41 PM

The Chiefs and Cowboys are ratings draws. That’s why they play on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day this season.

It also is why they both have so many standalone games.

The Chiefs will play eight standalone games, including seven primetime games. Five of their primetime games come in the first eight weeks.

The Cowboys also have eight standalone games, including six primetime games.

The teams play each other on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in Patrick Mahomes’ first NFL game where he makes his offseason home. On Christmas Day, the Chiefs host the Broncos, and the Cowboys travel to the Commanders.

The Dolphins, Falcons, Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Bills, Chargers and 49ers each have five primetime games.

The Ravens, Bengals, Steelers, Texans, Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Bucs, Rams and Seahawks each got four.

The Giants, Raiders, Patriots and Bears will be on primetime three times each.

The Jets and Cardinals have two primetime appearances each, and the Colts, Jaguars and Panthers each received one primetime game.

The Browns, Saints and Titans are not scheduled to play in primetime.