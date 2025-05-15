Colts say they removed schedule-release video due to Tyreek Hill joke and Microsoft licensing

It’s time to hang a new banner.

The Colts abruptly pulled their 2025 schedule-release video on Wednesday night. Initially, we surmised that it had something to do with the depiction of Miami receiver Tyreek Hill as a dolphin that was arrested by the Coast Guard.

It then became apparent that the Colts may have violate Microsoft IP rights by making their video a Minecraft spoof without the appropriate legal clearance.

The Colts issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that both reasons drove the decision. Per the team: “We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”

The Chargers also did a Minecraft-based schedule release. It’s clear from the early frames of the video that the Chargers that they secured proper permission from Microsoft.