 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule
nbc_pft_revengegames_250515.jpg
PFT Draft: Top revenge games in 2025
nbc_pft_dolphins_250515.jpg
Dolphins in spotlight with five primetime games

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts say they removed schedule-release video due to Tyreek Hill joke and Microsoft licensing

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:56 AM

It’s time to hang a new banner.

The Colts abruptly pulled their 2025 schedule-release video on Wednesday night. Initially, we surmised that it had something to do with the depiction of Miami receiver Tyreek Hill as a dolphin that was arrested by the Coast Guard.

It then became apparent that the Colts may have violate Microsoft IP rights by making their video a Minecraft spoof without the appropriate legal clearance.

The Colts issued a statement on Wednesday confirming that both reasons drove the decision. Per the team: “We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.”

The Chargers also did a Minecraft-based schedule release. It’s clear from the early frames of the video that the Chargers that they secured proper permission from Microsoft.