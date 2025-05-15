Colts deleted their schedule-release video

It was inevitable.

As the various social-media teams of the various NFL franchises try to one-up each other with funny and entertaining schedule release videos, one of them was bound to post something that gave someone within the organization cold feet and/or a nervous stomach.

That apparently happened with the Colts on Wednesday. Their Minecraft-themed video (the Chargers opted for a Minecraft vibe, too) posted by the Colts was deleted.

Before it went away, others preserved it.

The most obvious culprit was Week 1. The video depicted Miami receiver Tyreek Hill as a dolphin. And he was arrested by the Coast Guard.

The video also dubs Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray a “chicken jockey,” and it shows Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a frog that jumps into a boxing ring to stop a fight between Pat Mahomes Sr. and John Rocker.

Whatever the problem, the lesson is clear. Make sure everyone who is in a position to give the video a thumb’s down has a chance to do so before the video goes live.

Unless, of course, the deletion was strategic. If so, it may have been brilliant.