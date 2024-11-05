 Skip navigation
Jets trade Mike Williams to Steelers

  
Published November 5, 2024 01:32 PM

The Steelers have added a wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, they have acquired Mike Williams in a deal with the Jets. They will send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the AFC East club.

Williams tore his ACL while playing for the Chargers in 2023 and signed a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason. He had 12 catches for 166 yards in the first nine weeks of the season, but his most notable moment with the team came when quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Williams ran the wrong route on a pass that was intercepted to seal a loss to the Bills in Week Six.

The Jets acquired Davante Adams a couple of days later and Williams’s name was immediately involved in trade speculation. That smoke turned into fire on Tuesday.