Dolphins have three potential cold-weather games in December and January

After the Dolphins lost at Green Bay on a cold Thanksgiving night, Miami linebacker Jordyn Brooks said the elements made them “soft.” Brooks’s comments served only to harden the narrative that the Dolphins don’t do well when weather is a factor.

This year, the Dolphins will likely have three opportunities to change the narrative. They face the Jets in New Jersey on December 7, the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday night, December 15, and the Patriots in New England in Week 18, on January 3 or 4.

Miami could get lucky, what with global warming and all, for one or more of those games. They also could get unlucky, if it’s unseasonable on October 19 in Cleveland.

The good news is the Dolphins go to Buffalo early, for a Thursday night game in Week 3. Even by Western New York standards, snow would be a surprise on September 18.