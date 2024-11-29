 Skip navigation
Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks: We were soft on Thursday night, the elements played a role

  
Published November 29, 2024 08:10 AM

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he was “excited to kill narratives” about his team’s inability to win in cold weather before Thursday night’s game in Green Bay, but he and his team couldn’t do that.

The Packers won 30-17 to make Tagovailoa 0-8 in games that kicked off with a temperature under 40 degrees. Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel both downplayed the impact of the weather on a game that the Packers led 24-3 before cruising to the finish line, but linebacker Jordyn Brooks thinks that the chill in the air chilled his team.

“I thought we were soft,” Brooks said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “Simple as that, I thought we were soft today. I don’t know if guys was too cold. . . . I don’t know what it was. I feel like the elements played a part in how we played as a group, and that was the result that we got.”

The Dolphins may get chances to win in the cold in Weeks 17 and 18 when they play the Browns and Jets on the road. Thursday’s loss dropped them to 5-7, however, and that makes it less likely that those games will have bearing on the playoff race in the AFC.