Tua Tagovailoa “excited to kill narratives” in Green Bay on Thanksgiving

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns to lead his team to a 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday, but the schedule doesn’t allow much time for the Dolphins to savor their third straight win.

The Dolphins will be in Green Bay on Thursday night to play the Packers in the final game of this year’s Thanksgiving slate. That meant that Tagovailoa was asked about his 0-7 record in game played at 40 degrees or less — current forecasts call for it to be 33 degrees in Green Bay — since entering the NFL.

“Yeah, I mean I’m excited to kill narratives, so let’s go. Bring it on,” Tagovailoa said, via a transcript from the team.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are on their best run of the season, but the quarterback made it clear during his press conference that he’s already looking for what’s next.

I would say it’s always great to win,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s always great to enjoy the win. But there were some things second half-wise that we knew we could have capitalized on that we didn’t, things we said we wanted to do coming out in the second half that we didn’t and those can be frustrating. But I would say we’re still below the .500 threshold and it’s a long way to where we want to get to. We’ll enjoy this win, but this next one is going to be big for us, and we’re excited to go down to Green Bay and show everybody on primetime what we can do.”

If the 5-6 Dolphins can get to .500 at Lambeau Field, they’ll likely convince quite a few people that they’re capable of getting back to the playoffs for the third year in a row.