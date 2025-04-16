Joe Schoen: We wouldn’t be afraid to play Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball

The Giants hold the No. 3 overall pick in next week’s draft and have a realistic shot at selecting Colorado’s Travis Hunter.

In his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Joe Schoen told reporters that New York views Hunter as a unique piece who could realistically play both offense and defense.

“He’s fun to watch,” Schoen said. “It’s unique that [he has] the ball skills, the route ability, and then also the ability to go to the other side and play corner. You just don’t see that very often. A lot of times, if these guys can’t catch or they can’t play receiver, then they get moved to DB. But this guy can do it all. So, he’s also a great kid. So, it’d be hard to keep him off the field, and he’s motivated to play both ways.

“So, again, you’re always worried about the length of the season at the NFL — 17 games — and training camp. If he gets hurt doing something that he’s not doing full-time, you’re going to kick yourself. But, he’s a unique athlete that I think will be able to do both.”

That aligns with Hunter’s vision, as he recently noted he’d rather not be on the field if he weren’t allowed to play both offense and defense.

Schoen noted that even though it would be difficult for Hunter to accomplish in the NFL, the Heisman Trophy winner has proven he can do it and stay available.

“[T]o me, what will have to be settled is, the mental part of it — because offense is very hard to learn,” Schoen said. “And then the defense on a weekly basis — it’s not like college anymore where, hey, these are our basic plays, this is our basic defense and we’re going to go play Cover 3 against Kansas, we’re going to play Cover 3 against Nebraska. There’s a lot more week-to-week matchup-type stuff that our coaches are doing.

“So, how much can you handle mentally where you can go out there and execute and they can trust you to do your job? So, physically, I wouldn’t doubt the kid.”

Where would the Giants envision Hunter’s primary position?

“We’re in a unique position that we have three good receivers and we like our secondary right now, so our situation would be unique,” Schoen said. “We would not be afraid to play him on both sides of the ball.”

And if Hunter ends up with New York, Schoen expects him to excel at both wideout and corner.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t doubt the kid,” Schoen said. “He’s that type of athlete, and he’s had that type of production. It’s insane the amount of snaps he played, the amount of snaps he plays a game. Doesn’t sit down — goes over, gets a drink of water, and gets back on the field.

“So, he’s got that type of athleticism. He’s got the right mindset. He’s a great kid. So, I wouldn’t doubt him.”