Giants G.M. Joe Schoen: Not mandatory for us to take a quarterback

  
Published April 16, 2025 12:27 PM

The Giants have scheduled private workouts with several quarterbacks in the final days before the draft, but General Manager Joe Schoen said on Wednesday that those sessions are not a sign that they feel pressure to add one to the roster.

Schoen said at his pre-draft press conference that the “draft is as early as it can be” this year and that led to unique scheduling when it came to workouts for Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough. Schoen added that some players opt not to do private workouts ahead of their Pro Day workouts, which contributed to scheduling Sanders now rather than before Colorado’s April 4 Pro Day.

Schoen also noted that the team will be working out players at other positions and that the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston have “upgraded that room” to a point where the Giants don’t feel they have their “feet to the fire” when it comes to drafting one.

“With the signing of those two players, we put ourselves in a position where I don’t think that’s mandatory,” Schoen said.

The Giants are likely to have their pick of quarterbacks other than Cam Ward with the third overall pick and they have another pick at the top of the second round, but the veteran signings and the need for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to win now would seem to suggest that other positions may be a higher priority next week.