Vikings agree to terms with first-round OL Donovan Jackson

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:36 PM

At a time when the football-following world is digesting the 2025 schedule, the Vikings pulled the spotlight away from their slate of games.

The Vikings have signed rookie first-rounder Donovan Jackson to his rookie deal, via NFL Media.

Jackson, the 24th overall pick, will likely step right in as a starting guard for the Vikings. He also has the ability — as proven last year at Ohio State — to slide out to tackle, if needed.

It’s a clear area of need for the Vikings, and the need has officially been filled. Jackson is under contract for the next four years, with the traditional fifth-year option available to the Vikings.