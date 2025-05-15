 Skip navigation
Cowboys are first team in history with four Thursday games in a single-season

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:57 PM

The Cowboys have played back-to-back Thursday games several times in team history, following their Thanksgiving Day game with Thursday Night Football the following week.

They do that again this season and also have two other Thursday games, becoming the first team in NFL history with four Thursday games in a single season.

The Cowboys open the season on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Philadelphia against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

They host the Chiefs in their annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 27, and follow that the next week with a trip to the Lions for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 4.

Dallas also plays on Christmas Day, a Thursday, at the Commanders.